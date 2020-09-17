Maiden edition of Miss Glam Unique Africa launched

Blackbusters Family Media (BBFM) has launched its maiden beauty pageant dubbed ‘Miss Glam Unique Africa 2020’ at its premises at Adenta on September 4, 2020.

In an interview, General Manager of BBFM, Ms Portia Arthur, highlighted the vision of the company saying, “it is to inspire, educate and entertain all people without recourse to culture.”

According to her, Miss Glam Unique Africa would empower young ladies to take up entrepreneurial roles in the beauty industry.

She stated that top business mavens making waves in Ghana and beyond were on board to mentor and share their personal experiences, give constructive criticisms during the evictions and prepare the young ladies for beauty entrepreneurship opportunities and to create a niche for them in the beauty industry.

Gospel musician and former Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President, Diana Hopeson who was at the launch said , “the event promises not only to entertain but also educate, empower and develop their inner beauty, enhance self-worth and confidence among ladies in Africa.”

Glam Unique Africa is an initiative of BBFM, an event marketing company, in partnership with Makeup Ghana and Perfect TV app.

Forms are currently available for purchase at the office of BBFM, near Adenta Lotto Kiosk.

Industry players among other business moguls in the beauty world who attended the launch threw their support behind the pageantry which sought to redefine pageantry in Ghana.

In attendance were Economist and cultural Diplomat, Sefa Gohoho Boatin, Marketing Manager of FC Beauty College, Jerome Adzah, President for Women in Gospel, Abena Rutty, Fashion Consultant and gospel musician, Magdalene Combarieu, Image consultant, Blessed Agyemang, among others.

Captions

Portia Arthur with Fashion Consultant, Magdalene Combarieu(Left) and CEO of Odartey style awards , Mark(Right)

General Manager, Portia Arthur (Fourth from right )with Gospel musicians, Diana Hopeson(Third from left) , Abena Rutty(Second from left) in a group photograph with other guests.