Mahtani Family donates cash to International Sickle Cell Centre

The Mahtani family of Accra has presented a cheque for GH¢30,000 to the International Sickle Cell Centre (ISCC), a Non-Govern­mental Organisation (NGO) in Ghana.

The donation done in mem­ory of their late father, Mr Pritam Kundamal Matahni, the first Indian to acquire Ghanaian citizenship, is to support the NGO in its research, education and advocacy programmes.

Presenting the cheque to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ISCC at a short ceremony in Accra last Wednesday, the head of the Matahni family in Accra, Mr Mahesh Mahtani, said the donation was in line with their father’s philanthropic nature.

He said one of the greatest joy of their father while he was alive was contributing to ad­dress the challenges of society, especially those that affected the needy.

Mr Mahtani explained that contributing to expand the frontiers of Sickle cell manage­ment in the country was very important to the family.

He said the GH¢30, 000 was just the beginning and that the family intended to support the centre to achieve its goal of providing care for sickle cell in the country.

Receiving the cheque, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of ISCC, Dr Mary Ansong, expressed gratitude to the Mahtani family for their continuous support to enhance sickle cell management in the country.

She said the donation would go a long way to support two main initiatives- the Choices for the Future Initiative and Health Outreach Programmes.

Dr Ansong said despite the fact that much work remained to be done in the area of sickle cell, a lot more progress had been made through the efforts of individuals and groups like the ISCC.

She said apart from conduct­ing research in sickle cell, they equally undertake medical in­terventions, social intervention, education and advocacy.

Dr Ansong said the centre was founded in 2021 with the sole aim of ensuring no one lived in pain, die or experienced stigmatisation as a result of having sickle cell.

“The goals of the ISCC are in line with that of the United Nations Sustainable Develop­ment Goals 3 (good health and well-being) and 17 (partnerships for the goals). We believe our efforts will make significant contributions to these goals, thereby profoundly impacting millions of lives locally and in­ternationally,” she emphasised.

