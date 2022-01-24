Mahrez gets week off after Nations Cup exit

Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez has been given a week-long holiday by his club, Manchester City after his country’s elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 30-year-old winger played every minute in the Desert Foxes’ disappointing campaign which came to an end last Thursday after a 3-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in their final Group E match.

Prior to the clash with Ivory Coast, the Desert Foxes had suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea and also drawn 0-0 with tournament debutants, Sierra Leone.

The last time Mahrez played for Man City was on January 1 when he scored the equaliser in their 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal in a Premier League game.

“Holiday for a week. After the African Cup of Nations, he has permission to take one week off and come back with the team next week,” City manager Pep Guardiola said on Reuters.

“They will have a few days off to rest a little bit [during the FIFA break]. Most of them never have a week off because they go to the national teams. They can spend time with their families and friends.”

Mahrez is likely to return action for City when they face off with Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on February 5 after the upcoming FIFA international break. – africanfootball.com