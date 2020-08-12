Mahama’s pedigree will inure to his benefit in Dec polls – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hopeful Mr Mahama’s pedigree as a former president should inure to his benefit to recapture power in the December 2020 polls.

The party insisted that his time in government should count in his favour when the citizenry go to the polls because the differences in performance between the current Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration and the Mahama-led administration, is now clearer for the electorate to judge.

According to Peter Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, the party expects former President Mahama’s time in government, should count in his favour when Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7.

He explained that the differences in performance between the current Akufo-Addo-led administration and the Mahama-led administration, kicked out of office in 2016, is now clearer for them to judge and maintained that “if we have a former president contesting the election, the dynamics are going to be different because former President Mahama is the first incumbent to lose an election in the nation’s electoral history.

“His return as the NDC flag bearer has meant both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be presenting candidates who have been presidents before, as President Akufo-Addo will be seeking a second term which has given voters an easy comparison to make.

“The citizenry have weighed the two governments and they have realised which of them is heavier and that alone generates some inherent alacrity among the voters, they have also seen the level of infrastructural development and growth, the levels of economic stability that they enjoyed from the Mahama-led administration.

“The controversies around voter suppression have energised residents in areas perceived to be targeted by the state because they are NDC strongholds, which is evident in the encouraging number of voters registered in NDC strongholds.

“They wanted to show the government that the sovereignty of the state lies in them and that nobody can define their citizenship beyond the constituency and also expects a significant improvement on the voter turnout figure of about 69 per cent in 2016, however, this year, you are not going to see the usual voter turnout being low with respect to the average,” Mr Otokunor predicted. -citinewsroom.com