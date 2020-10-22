Mahama: ‘Swing regions’ will vote for NDC

The former President and the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is confident that regions in the country usually known to be ‘swing regions’ will vote for his party in the upcoming general election.

He revealed that during his campaign tour, traditional authorities and people of those regions expressed displeasure on how the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led government was handling the affairs of the nation.

The former president maintained that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration had poorly implemented policies, programmes and social intervention at the expense of the citizenry saying “our analyses show that we have a swing coming towards us because where the NPP thinks they are strong even, we see a positive shift towards us.

“When you speak to the chiefs and the youth, you will realise that there is a positive change in our favour because President Akufo-Addo has handled the small scale mining disastrously, and that can cost them, especially in the gold mining areas.

“Before leaving office, the NDC had developed a programme for re-engineering the whole small scale mining sector however, it was discovered that having soldiers run around after the young boys will not lead to anything positive since you cannot use force of arms to stop it but you need to bring in some incentive and bring better supervision into the sector,” former President Mahama bemoaned.

Considering President Akufo-Addo’s promise to resign should he fail to check the ‘galamsey’ (small scale mining) menace, the NDC flag bearer asked that the president resign, as he had failed “miserably” to deliver on the promise to reform the menace.

“Akufo-Addo said if he fails to check the galamsey menace, he is prepared to quit the presidency so he should resign now because he has failed miserably because the rivers are dirtier today than they were in 2016, there’s more devastation in the forest,” former President Mahama stressed. -myjoyonline.com