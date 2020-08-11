Mahama pledges jobs for youth in next administration

Former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has stated that his decision to seek re-election is to provide jobs for the teeming youth of the country.



“Youth unemployment is a major challenge in the country and if elected for a second term as president of Ghana, I will put in place significant plans and resources to address the phenomenon, in our country, we have a youth bulge and we are sitting on a youth time bomb.

“That is why my main thrust of seeking leadership again is on finding jobs for our young people and all those young people you see, the main concern and challenge they have is non-availability of jobs so my next administration intends to create more than one million jobs within four years,” former President Mahama assured.



He indicated that the Mahama/Amissah-Arthur administration between 2012 and 2016 needed to focus on different priorities which was social and economic infrastructure development and made huge investments in infrastructure and in his next administration, everything would be geared towards creating jobs for the young people.



The former president wondered what the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration did with GH¢140 billion it had allegedly borrowed since attaining power and the incoming John and Jane administration when given the mandate, would embark on expansionary policies, programmes and interventions dubbed the “Big Push”.



Former President Mahama promised to inject money into infrastructure development again because that would involve the construction industry, engineering and other sectors saying “this will bring a lot of artisans and everybody back to work, we are looking at the big infrastructure push, we are going to inject $10 billion to expand roads, complete 200 senior high schools as well as finish all the hospitals we were building.” -ghanaweb.com