Mahama: NPP promises still not fulfilled

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has cautioned the citizenry to be wary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because they are ‘full of talk and no action’.

According to him, the government made juicy promises to Ghanaians while in opposition which have still not been fulfilled and intimated that the NPP had failed in delivering their promises because they are only good at talking and bad at delivering on their promises.

“Their promises were so sweet, the only comparism you could make was their promises and our realities, One District One Factory, One million dollars per constituency per a year, One Village One dam, One Child One Chocolate,” former President Mahama told party supporters and members at a rally in Kakpagyili, in the Tamale South District on Saturday.He advised citizens“not to be swayed by the lofty promises of the NPP again since the NDC had rather shown to be fulfillers of promises,” and observed that “the country is broke under Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration and are hungrier than they were in 2016.

“They made all those promises and Ghanaians said let’s give them the benefit of the doubt but the issue about the NPP is that they are full of talk and no action but for the NDC, we are full of action and no talk, NPP talks plenty, hot air, no action, so after four years we are where we are.



“With all the promises of NPP, we have money but we are hungry but the citizenry are hungrier today than they were in 2016, today this country is broke under the Akufo-Addo-led administration, former President Mahama maintained.” -ghanaweb