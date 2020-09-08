Mahama insists next NDC administration will transform nation

Former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama insists the next NDC administration under his watch will transform the country into an advanced nation.



He indicated that the current challenges in the country would require new policy formulation and standards to transform the country into an advanced one which should be a moral obligation to be bold and to aim for greatness.



“Good enough is no longer good enough, to prosper and thrive, we need a fundamental change, we need to set our standards, expectations far higher than “good enough” if we settle for good enough, we settle for a slow death of our very soul and our pride,” the statement said.



It said he decided to contest again for the Presidency to fix some challenges his government could not address during his tenure as president from 2012 to 2016 and

didn’t take decision to run for second term as president but did it out of sense of urgency after contemplating thoroughly about vulnerabilities as a nation.

“You offered me humbling chance to serve you from highest offices in the country – first as Vice-President, for four years, and then as president for another four years, I will forever be grateful and fight for your wellbeing, hopes and rights with all my strength for the rest of my life.



“But since I have already been there, why run again? I know many of you ask this question – sometimes openly, sometimes in silence. Why run again? It is fair question, and deserves fair, personal answer, our manifesto will provide the answer, but collective answer, coming from all NDC members and supporters who participated in its formulation since no country can aspire to become developed, no society can be truly resilient in crisis and adversity without solid economic and social infrastructure.



“To create sustainable and ever-growing prosperity requires building robust social and economic infrastructure, one that supports creativity, innovation and production of high value-added products and services, unfortunately, the current government has refused to continue on path and failed to make our nation less vulnerable and more resilient, the statement said. -ghanaweb.com