Mahama cites govt for bungling up COVID-19 response

Former President and the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has cited the government for bungling up the national response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



He noted that the increasing cases of community spread of the virus were attributable to the government’s response, which put other considerations ahead of science and data.



Former President Mahama was speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in Accra, which was to enable him to discuss the concerns of nurses and midwives.



Whilst highlighting the contribution of the NDC towards helping stop the spread of the virus in the various constituencies, the former President pointed out that the party’s COVID19 Technical Team submitted three reports to the government to help fight the pandemic but were ignored hence the spike in the disease.



“The absence of a cohesive national response plan to fight the coronavirus, which is adversely impacting health workers despite making significant contributions to the health sector, the next government of the NDC will continue to make the health sector a major plank of its growth and development agenda by providing more health facilities across the country and providing health workers with sustainable jobs,” former President Mahama assured. -classfmonline.com