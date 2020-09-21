LPG to acclaim Kofi Akpalu as the presidential candidate today

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) will today acclaim Mr Kofi Percival Akpalu as the presidential candidate for the 2020 general election at the Marriot Hotel in Accra.



The ceremony would also be used to announce and confirm a running mate for the party.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, the National Chairman of the party, Mr John Amekah said due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the ceremony would be attended by a limited number of people.

The attendees for the occasion, according to Mr Amekah would comprise National Council, National and Regional executives of the party, as well as representatives from various political parties, and some invited personalities.

He also explained that the occasion would be held in two sessions; the first phase of the programme which would last for an hour would be used for the delivery of solidarity messages from other political parties.

Similarly, the second phase of the programme which would equally last an hour, and be used for the outdooring and confirmation of presidential aspirant and running mate, respectively, Mr Amekah stated.

Also, the programme, which would be held concurrently through a webinar online would be on the theme; “A better tomorrow; a new plan for jobs and wealth creation.”

The chairman of the party also mentioned that it was poised to be a force to reckon with in the upcoming elections and ready to take the seat of governance.

Meanwhile, the party, following the acclamation, would outdoor its manifesto in two weeks.

Formerly, called the Independent People’s Party (IPP), the LPG was formed in February 2012 and received certification by the Electoral Commission (EC) in May 2017, having changed its name from IPP in 2016 to the current Liberal Party of Ghana.

