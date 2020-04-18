Local fabrics in fashionable nose mask, Mr.POS, other show the way

Necessity they say is the mother of invention. To many, in times of necessity, there are inventions to improve lives of people to correct a peculiar situation.

Mr. POS (Prince Osei Aduamah)

This has come to light after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many designers have displayed their creativity by producing nose masks with local print wax.





Customised Nose Mask By MR POS

Protective nose masks made with local fabrics, which has become the norm is made with breathable quality cotton fabrics, which offered users washable and reusable opportunities.

The use of face masks, aside protecting one from contracting or spreading the deadly coronavirus, also prevents one from inhaling dust, small particles in the air, and others.

One of the architects behind the innovation is stylists and designer, Mr.POS, know in Private life as Prince Osei Aduamah, who told The Spectator, that he was encouraged to be innovative when he heard of complaints of shortage of nose masks.

Dr.Bernard Okoe Boye, Deputy Minister for Health Designate

According to him, this led to a surge in prices, and in order to avert the recurrence of the situation, he delved into local production.

Mr.Pose has produced some of these nose masks for Deputy Minister Designate for Health, Dr.Bernard Okoe Boye, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, musician, Nana Boroo, and other notable personalities in the country.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme