Living Yahweh supports vulnerable groups, others with GH₵1.45m assorted items

More than 1,500 needy persons were presented with assorted food and non-food items worth GH¢ 1.45 million by the Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies Church as part of their annual passover and charity.

At least 700 bags of rice, 350 maxi – bags of maize, 5,000 clothes, 50 wheel chairs, 150 white canes, over 1,500 toiletries, yam, footwear cartons of milk and Milo, beverage items, toothbrush and toothpastes, soaps, bread and cash were distributed to them.

The beneficiaries were widows, Persons Living with Disabili­ties (PWDs), the aged, and also institutions including orphanages, security services and hospitals.

According to the leader and founder of the Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies, Apostle Philemon Okoh Agyemang, giving back to the community, especially the needy was part of the church’s corporate social responsibilities.

“According to the Holy Scrip­tures, James 1:27, ‘Pure religion which is undefiled before God and the Father is to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction and to keep thyself unspotted from the world,” he said.

He noted that the annual event was sought to address the issue of the less fortunate people’s inability to live meaningful lives in their communities, institutions, and the church as a whole.

Apostle Agyemang further stated that God was pleased with individuals who gave to the underprivileged in society, and had commanded Christians to “freely and voluntarily” provide for the underprivileged in their commu­nities’ as well as the needy and the impoverished.

“Every Christian has a responsi­bility to care for the less fortunate. Every Christian has been given this calling by God. We must con­tribute and practice charity if we want to be blessed and glimpse the face of God,” the Apostle noted.

The Chief of Anyaa, Nii Charbukwei III, said the work and kind gesture of the Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies and Apostle Agyeman was beyond imagination.

Nii Charbukwei III also urged Christian Council, National Peace Council and other Churches to emulate the kindness of the Apos­tles in order to help the less-privi­leged and vulnerable in society.

This, he said, would lead to the national development and equality they were all seeking.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the church for demon­strating love and compassion towards them by providing their needs.

As part of the event, special awards were given to some digni­taries who had contributed their quota to the national development.

BY CECILIA LAGBA YADA