Liverpool, Barca, Bayern, others fight …for Red Bull’s Adeyemi

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a significant blow in their pursuit of Karim Adeyemi as Borussia Dortmund are prepared to make a sizeable offer for the Red Bull Salzburg ace.

The Reds have been monitoring the gifted 19-year-old since the summer, and his impressive form has not gone unnoticed by rival European giants.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been keeping tabs on Adeyemi, who has already surpassed his tally for last season with 15 goals in 22 appearances.

The teenager scored on his debut for Germany in September and the prospect of playing club football in his homeland may appeal.

Adeyemi is a Munich native and spent two years with Bayern’s academy as a child, but it is their Bundesliga arch-rivals who have made the first move.

Dortmund are ready to table a bid of €35million (£29.6m) to convince Salzburg to sell up and they are ready to sanction lucrative personal terms, according to Sport1 .

The German outlet adds Adeyemi will be offered a five-year deal worth €5million (£4.2m) per season, which is far more than the club typically pay a youngster.

In comparison, England wonderkid Jude Bellingham earned €3million (£2.5m) per season when he arrived at Westfalenstadion from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

The 18-year-old signed a new deal in June which is said to have doubled his salary.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in the race for Adeyemi despite Dortmund seizing the initiative in the competitive race for his services.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side may need to act soon to avoid missing out, as Barcelona are also believed to be stepping up their efforts by readying a €40million (£33.8m) bid.

Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain are considered outsiders to sign Adeyemi.

The player is contracted at Salzburg’s Red Bull Arena until 2024 and insisted his immediate focus is on developing his precocious ability with the Austrian champions.

“I take it easy. I feel honoured, but nothing more,” he told Sky Sport Austria of his links with a big-money move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“I have my focus here at Salzburg. We play well together. It works perfectly. First of all, I want to progress with Salzburg. Then we’ll look further.”

Adeyemi has been especially impressive in the Champions League this season, scoring both of his side’s goals in a 2-1 victory over French champions Lille. He also netted against Wolfsburg last month to boost Salzburg’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage. -MirrorOnline