Liberty, Vision, Steadfast pick wins in DOL

Attram De Visser SC played out a pulsating 1-1 stalemate with AS Rences at the Tema Sports Stadium to kick-start the 2022/23 Access Bank Division One League on Friday in Zone 3.

Jessy Noi’s early opener was cancelled out by former Great Olympics forward Osah Tetteh Bernadinho’s 70th minute strike for Attram De Visser SC.

It was a thrilling encounter at the Tema Sports Stadium in another Zone 3 clash on Saturday when former Premier League side Liberty Professionals produced a 2-1 comeback victory over Golden Kick.

Emmanuel Tetteh scored first for Golden Kick but a determined Liberty Professionals scored twice through Paul Kwame and Seedorf Asante to seal the Scientific Soccer Lads first victory.

Liberty will have to tussle it with Tema Youth and Kpando Heart of Lions for the top spot, having placed second in the previous season.

In Zone 1, Bofoakwa Tano secured a hard-fought narrow 1-0 victory over Baffour Soccer Academy at the Sunyani Coronation Park in the Brong derby.

Junior Ranius Alipio’s 79th minute strike was enough to hand the Green-and-White all three points on opening day.

Abubakar Abdul Shakum bagged a twice and another from Prince Karikari gave Steadfast a comfortable 3-0 victory over WA Suntaa at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Zone 1.

Amrahia based Vision FC fled to a good start with a 2-1 victory over Mighty Jets 2-1 at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Saturday.

Baki Jijo Alifoe handed the host the lead in the 55th minute, but his goal was cancelled out by Usmanu Gyanyu who leveled the score three minute later for Mighty Jets.

Vision sealed all three points through Festus Darko who placed the icing on the cake with the second goal in the 75th minutes to make it 2-1.

In Zone 2, new entrants Kenpong Soccer Academy and Soccer Intellectuals played out a goalless draw at Gomoa Fetteh produced on Saturday.

