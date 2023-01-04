LG’s 2023 OLED TVs: smarter, lighter, and significantly brighter

LG’s latest TVs push the OLED envelope

After sitting things out last year, LG is back in full force for CES 2023 , showing its latest and, according to the company, best OLED TV lineup yet. The big attention-grabber among LG’s CES announcements is a Brightness Booster Max feature for its G3 “gallery” line that ups peak light output 70% over conventional OLED models, something it achieves using a combination of hardware design and a light boosting algorithm.

Starting from the top, the new OLED lineup consists of the flagship Z3 (8K) and G3 series, the mid-range C3 series, and the entry level B3 series. (The A series, LG’s previous entry level, has been axed from the company’s 2023 OLED line.)

The Z3, G3, and C3 sets will all have OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, a new feature that intelligently distributes brightness and color mapping over 20 blocks. They will also have the new HDR Expression Enhancer, a feature that provides object-based tone mapping, along with object-based sharpness enhancing. AI Super Upscaling with genre and scene detection will be found across all models, which are specced for 100% DCI-P3 color volume coverage.

LG’s AI-based picture improving sorcery is the result of new processors found throughout the lineup, with the G3 and C3 sets getting the a9 AI processor 4K Gen6 (a9 AI processor 8K Gen6 on the Z3), and the B3 getting the a7 AI processor 4K Gen6.

All of the new OLEDs for 2023 are fully specced for gaming and feature 120Hz, VRR, FreeSync Premium, and Nvidia G-Sync. The top three series all come with four HDMI 2.1 ports, while the B2 series will have two HDMI 2.1 ports. LG’s 2023 OLEDs are also the first TV to be certified for Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR), a feature that eliminates the ‘black screen” that occurs when switching between different HDMI-connected sources.

Z3 and G3 models will additionally be outfitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for pulling in over-the-air next-gen digital broadcasts in the US.

LG’s G3 and C3 models will be lighter than their predecessors owing to a composite fiber material used for the panel housing. The decor-friendly G3 models will also feature a new Zero Gap design that LG says will allow the TV to be “perfectly harmonized with the wall to become one with it.”

Audio features, too, get an upgrade in LG’s 2023 OLED TVs. A WOW Orchestra feature allows for smooth integration between an LG soundbar and the TV’s built-in speakers, while a WOW Interface lets viewers configure soundbar audio settings on the TV’s screen. As we had predicted for LG’s next generation of OLEDs, the TVs will be capable of making a wireless lossless audio connection with the company’s soundbars, a feature LG calls WOW Cast.

LG’s C series models will further be getting an optional bracket designed to mount a soundbar beneath the set’s screen when it’s wall-mounted.

webOS: the next generation

The webOS smart TV interface will be seeing a number of changes on LG’s TVs for 2023. LG’s Home hub shows recommended content for individual profiles, which can now be customized with avatars. Support for the Matter smart home standard is being added, and an optional LG smart cam accessory will be available to work with fitness and other lifestyle apps.

Built-in mics for hands-free voice control is a new feature for 2023 (Z, G, and C series models) and LG’s multi-view feature is being enhanced to support inputs from multiple HDMI sources.

Setup features in the new TVs will include a personalized Picture Wizard that uses AI deep learning technology to learn your preferences. This will involve six steps where you select aspects of different onscreen images, and the TV will then analyze that information and apply it to picture presets.

Z3 Series

77-, 88-inch

a9 AI processor 8K Gen6

ATSC 3.0 tuner

5-year super warranty

G3 Series

55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch (97-inch G2 carries over from 2022)

a9 AI processor 4K Gen6

Brightness Booster Max

Zero Gap design

Composite fiber material

ATSC 3.0 tuner

5-year super warranty

C3 Series

42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-inch

a9 AI processor 4K Gen6

Brightness Booster (55-, 65-, 77-, 83-inch)

Composite fiber material

B3: 55-, 65-, 77-inch

a7 AI processor 4K Gen6

B3 Series

55-, 65-, 77-inch

a7 AI processor 4K Gen6

By Al Griffin