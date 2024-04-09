Let’s unite in rejecting military takeovers …Pres Akufo-Addo to African leaders

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, has appealed to his colleague leaders committed to democratic rule to unite in their response to the culture of mili­tary takeovers which are gradually creeping into the sub-region.

He said these takeovers did not augur well for regional security, stability and development, and everything necessary must be done to reverse the trend.

• President Akufo-Addo (right) introducing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo (second from right) to Akosua Frema Osei Opare (second from left) at the Jubilee House. With them is Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

“As we have been saying, we have come to office in difficult times in the life of West Africa. These various unconstitutional changes of government… you yourself suffered an attempt… yeah, it’s a difficult moment, but I think it is extremely important for those of us who are committed to democratic rule to continue to be very vigilant and also to be united in our response to what is going on in West Africa,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo, who made the appeal during a discus­sion with the visiting President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Mokhata Sissoco Embalo, at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, said there was a lot the two countries could do together in that direction.

He said one of the most import­ant things to consider as part of their engagement was to inaugurate the permanent joint commission for cooperation and development for the two countries.

President Akufo-Addo said the concept of establishing a joint committee had already been agreed upon, however, the and where the inauguration would take place was being worked on.

“As I indicated to you, coop­eration in the fishery sector, for instance, is something that could be of great benefit to us as well as to you. We’ve got schools here that are well equipped for education in the fishery sector.

I think that it is an area where we can be of benefit to residents of Guinea Bissau to come here to go to the school’s…fishery schools, we also have a regional Maritime Academy which is here in Ghana because of a high reputation and all these things we can put together in the fisheries sector and provide us with an opportunity to go for­ward,” he said.

President Embalo, on his part, said Ghana occupied a special place in the heart of the people of Guinea-Bissau and both countries would continue to work to deepen the relations.

He said the role played by Ghana in the African liberation struggles which paved the way for the inde­pendence of the people of Africa could not be overemphasised, stressing, “It is here in Accra that many freedom fighters, including that of my own country, found inspiration and indeed the needed political and material support to conduct the struggle for the liber­ation of the country from foreign domination and occupation.”

President Embalo said his visit was geared towards deepening his country’s bilateral relations with Ghana and in all areas of common interest.

“I am here to repeat our convic­tion that together we are working hand-in-hand in the spirit of brotherhood, complimentary and solidarity such that the two coun­tries could achieve many important objectives,” he said.

He assured that his country would continue to share in many important fields, such as education, technology, agriculture, economy and finance, as well as defence and security.

“We in West Africa and Sahel in particular are facing many chal­lenges fighting terrorism and drug trafficking. Promoting democracy and good governance are among the most important ones. We shall continue to work together with ECOWAS and the Africa Union to promote more accountability.”

He said Guinea-Bissau support­ed Ghana’s call for the establish­ment of strong financial institution in Africa, especially African Central Bank, An African Investment Bank, an African Monetary fund and Pan-African Insurance Agency.

President Embalo said the conti­nent must work towards achieving food security and increase intra-Af­rican commercial exchange by im­plementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and increase the value of the natu­ral resources.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL