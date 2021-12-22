‘Let’s strive to make boxing big’

The latest in the league of boxing promotional outfits, Swavy Blu Promotions, is aiming at bringing competition among promoters in a bid to make the sport very lively and competitive.

Mr. Manasseh Tagoe, the Chief Executive Officer of the company told the Times Sports that with the success of its maiden promotion dubbed ‘The Renaissance’, the new promotional outfit will come bigger in the New Year.

“Although we may be new as far as promotions were concerned, I believe we made a huge impact with ‘The Renaissance’ show and we are hoping to increase competition among the promoters from 2020.”

Their maiden show held at the Golden Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra, featured the outfit’s headline boxer, Sheriff Quaye who pulled up a third round stoppage over Tanzanian fighter, Emmanuel Amos to become the new World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa lightweight champion.

Apart from the new Africa champion, Swavy Blu has signed a number of boxers to the stable including the promising Jacob Laryea Tetteh.

Mr. Manasseh said more can be done to lift the image of the sport to attract sponsors to support.

“I believe boxing is very promising but before we start reaping its fruits, promoters must first see it as business while boxers and other stakeholders must have a change of attitude.”

“I feel there is so much we can do to make boxing a leading sport in Ghana. The sponsors must feel they can leverage on the sport to boost their businesses.”

“The organizers must also ensure that patrons can come to the arena to enjoy the fights in an atmosphere of peace and safety,” he said.

Mr. Tagoe hinted of plans to stage three fights annually with some of the finest fighters in the country featuring.

BY ANDREW NORTEY