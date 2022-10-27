Let’s not politicise Black Stars – Fmr President Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to depoliticise the Black Stars to encourage the players to give their best on the world stage.

He said this when Executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku called on him at his Cantonments residence to present to him an official strip of the Black Stars as part of a strategy to maximize support for the team ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

President Mahama – Ghana’s fourth President under the fourth Republic contributed immensely to Ghana’s qualification to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where Ghana exited at the group stage.

‘’I urge that all Ghanaians should rally behind the Black Stars. The Black Stars in the past was what united us and any time the stars were playing, there was no political affiliation or ethnic orientation as we all supported them’’ the former President Mahama said.

‘’Recently, it doesn’t seem to be the same and I urge that we put all political considerations aside and know that, that is our best national team and for the boys to have the kind of encouragement to give their best on the world stage.’’

‘’They need the support of the whole nation; simply put, we must depoliticize the Black stars. If the stars win, it’s not credit to one political party or the other, but to all Ghanaians.’’

‘’It doesn’t matter under which administration it wins the cup or not. We must know that the boys are from all over the country and are not even based on political affiliation. Let’s all support them because any time they are going to play, I play my part by tweeting and sending them words of encouragement and I am their number one fan.’’

‘’Unfortunately, we are in a group of death. The teams in our group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our group again. It will be sweet revenge if we beat them.I feel it’s time to beat Uruguay to pay Suarez back for what he did to us’’ the former President added. -GFA Communications