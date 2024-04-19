Let’s be vigilant at borders against insurgents – CDS

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has re-affirmed its preparedness to work with the Ghana Immigration Service and other sister security agencies in the fight against any emerging threats, particularly at the country’s borders.

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, who gave the as­surance, therefore urged all security agencies to come together and work around the boarders of Ghana against the advent of terrorism to ensure the security of the nation assured.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi in Accra on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Oppong-Peprah said “it is imperative that we work together and I know the benefit of that cannot be overemphasised.

The advent of terrorism in the Sahel and its descent towards littoral states indicates the urgency for se­curity forces in our country to work together. We must ensure the peace and security of our dear country Ghana by quickly addressing threats along our borders,” he explained.

He underscored the significance of quick response mechanisms, particularly in the face of terrorist threats, adding that “the hands of the terrorist will not approach if the vehicle is falling.”

The CDS reiterated his commit­ment to continuing the legacy of cooperation between the GAF and other security agencies, including the GIS.

“We are dedicated to forging stronger partnerships and enhancing cooperation with all security agen­cies across the nation. By working together closely, we can leverage our collective strengths, resources, and expertise to safeguard our citizens and secure our nation,” he added.

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi in his remarks highlighted the significance of the service’s role in national security and the strong collaboration with the GAF.

The partnership with the GAF, he said traces back to the 1970s when the Immigration Department worked closely with the bodyguard unit of the GAF which led to programmes such as the Confi­dence-Building and Combat Training Programmes for border patrol officers.

“I am proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by our officers in fulfilling our mandate, which includes managing migration processes, facilitating safe travel, and combating transnational crimes,” he remarked.

The GIS boss recalled the suc­cessful joint operations in the past between the GAF and the GIS that included Operation Motherland and Operation Calm Life, showcasing the effectiveness of their collaboration.

The visit by the CDS, according to Mr Takyi, provided an opportunity to showcase the GIS capabilities and explore further avenues for collabo­ration, with emphasis on the need to leverage strengths in border security, intelligence sharing, and joint opera­tions to address challenges posed by migration and cross-border activities.

The CDS entourage included the Chief of Staff, Major General Prince Osei-Owusu, Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations and Training, Major General Joseph Aphour and others.

The GIS Boss and the Deputy Comptroller-General, Mr Laud K. Affrifah, Deputy Comptroller-Gen­eral of Finance and Administration received the CDS and his team at the GIS Headquarters.

BY PRECIOUS NYARKO BOAKYE