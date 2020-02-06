Legon Cities FC tame Sharks

Jabila Abdul Karim’s last gasp penalty handed Legon Cities all three points in their match day eight game against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

After a barren and lackluster first half, the game exploded in the second half with both side creating chances.

Defender Ahmed Rahman of Legon Cities had to be replaced in the first half after colliding with an Elmina Sharks player just 20 minutes into the game.

Legon Cities had some chances they failed to take moments later.

In the second half it was an even game, with Cities enjoying more of the possession.

The Royals had a penalty awarded them, when Nicholas Opoku’s header to a corner kick was handled in the goal area.

The decision attracted fierce protest from the Elmina Sharks players who argued the decision was inappropriate but the referee stood his grounds.

Abdul Karim expertly executed to give Legon Cities their second win of the season and end Elmina Sharks three game unbeaten run.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER