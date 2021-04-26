Hot!Sports

Legon Cities, Dreams share points

April 26, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Legon Cities Justice Annane controls the ball away from his marker Percious Boah (right) Photo Raymond Ackumey

Legon Cities was held to a one all draw by Dreams FC in their Week 21 Ghana Premier League match at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The Royals took the lead in the 44th minute with a Hans Kwoffie strike.

But Dreams FC got back into the game and got the equalizer in the 58th minute through Abdul Jalilu to deny Legon Cities a win.

The host fought back strongly in search of another lead but Dreams remained resolute by thwarting the efforts of their opponents.

Legon Cities following the result, maintained their 15th position, just a point behind Eleven Wonders and King Faisal in the relegation zone.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE 

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of 2 police, military officers, 8 others charged • for conspiring to commit high treason • granted total of GH 18m bail

2 police, military officers, 8 others charged • for conspiring to commit high treason • granted total of GH 18m bail

April 26, 2021
Photo of Govt must consider Universal Mobile Wallet System to drive financial inclusion

Govt must consider Universal Mobile Wallet System to drive financial inclusion

April 26, 2021

Laego Cities, Hearts draw

April 26, 2021

Kotoko succumb to Medeama

April 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close