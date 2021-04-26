Legon Cities, Dreams share points

Legon Cities was held to a one all draw by Dreams FC in their Week 21 Ghana Premier League match at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The Royals took the lead in the 44th minute with a Hans Kwoffie strike.

But Dreams FC got back into the game and got the equalizer in the 58th minute through Abdul Jalilu to deny Legon Cities a win.

The host fought back strongly in search of another lead but Dreams remained resolute by thwarting the efforts of their opponents.

Legon Cities following the result, maintained their 15th position, just a point behind Eleven Wonders and King Faisal in the relegation zone.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE