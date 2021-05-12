Legon Cities Board Chairman gives to Oti Muslim Community

Board Chairman of Legon Cities FC, Mr Richard K. Atikpo, has donated items worth thousands of Cedis to the Muslim Community in the Oti Region at an imposing ceremony at Ahamansu in the Kadjebi District.

Items presented by Mr Atikpo, who also serves as the Council of State Member for the Oti Region, included a cow, bags of rice, assorted drinks, water, cooking Oil, packs of Indomie noodles, biscuits and a cash donation which was received by the Regional Chief Imam Salihu Yussif on behalf of the Muslim Community.

The gesture was to support the activities of the Muslim Community in the Holy Month of Ramadan which ends today.

In a brief speech, Communications Manager of the Legon Cities, Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang – who represented Mr Atikpo, said that the donation was an act by the Board Chair to support the Muslim Community during the period of the Ramadan and to give back to the society.

He added that Mr Atikpo was not only interested in the physical needs of the people but very much interested in their spiritual needs as well.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim Community, Imam Salihu Yussif thanked the Council of State Member for the donation and pledged to use the products for the entire community.

Iman Yussif also used the opportunity to call on Mr Atikpo to assist in the construction of an Islamic Secondary School and offer scholarship opportunities for brilliant but needy Muslim students in the region.

They also made passionate plea to the Group to further strengthen its support to the orphanages and the hospital at large.