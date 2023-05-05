Leading Ladies Network holds mentorship programme in Ga North

The Leading Ladies Network (LLN), a women’s leadership development organisation has held a day’s mentorship programme for 250 young girls from selected schools within the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The move formed part of efforts by LLN to educate girls on the need to develop interest in occupying leadership positions in future.

Topics discussed at the forum included voting and leadership in public, suicide prevention, adopting the habit of saving, entrepreneurship and manners.

Madam Yawa Hansen-Quao, Founder of the Leading Ladies Network

In her remarks, Founder of LLN, Madam Yawa Hansen-Quao said her outfit was focused on building a generation of selfless and disciplined women who were capable of making positive impacts in society.

156,161 people affected by flood in ﻿Greater Accra this year She stated that so far, more than 5000 girls had benefitted from the mentorship programmes offered by her outfit, adding that the target for this year was 1000. She stated that when young girls are exposed early to leadership opportunities, they aspire for such positions and work towards achieving it. Madam Hansen-Quao also indicated that it was only when young girls and women are ambitious that they could become extraordinary people. Mentorship guides, she said, also play significant roles in shaping the future of young people.

She therefore assured that the LLN would continue to give its best in grooming and encouraging young girls about the possibility of achieving their aims, irrespective of their backgrounds “because we believe the more informed these young girls are, the more likely they can make the right career choices.”

“Do not let your unfavourable backgrounds discourage you, take your academics seriously, have a positive attitude towards every situation and believe strongly that nothing is impossible to achieve. With the help of God you will triumph,” she added.

A facilitator of the LLN, Mrs Lily Bright Tetteh also urged the mentees to take everything they had been taught and exposed to seriously, as that could guide them into making their dreams come true.

The Girl Child Education Coordinator of the Ga North Municipality, Ms Christiana Ankrah expressed gratitude to the LLN For their commitment towards shaping the future of young girls in Ghana.

A beneficiary of the mentorship programme, 16 year old Muniratu Adamu of the Omanjo M/A School (1) thanked the LLN for the opportunity and assured that she would ensure to take all the knowledge acquired seriously.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU