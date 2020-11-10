Latest CDD report unfortunate – Ayariga

The flag bearer of the All Peoples’ Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has taken a swipe at the Center For Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana) over what he claims is their skewed research to favour the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He decried the recent research released by the CDD-Ghana did not reflect the will of the citizenry and said the report which appeared to validate the NPP and NDC was a poor job done.

“I think that they themselves have not been truthful to themselves and the rest of the political parties and to believe that they are promoting the agenda of the NPP and the NDC is sad and it is unfortunate because you see when you research on two political parties you will get the response of the two but if you expand it to cover others you will get a better response.

“If the research was done properly most people would not have mentioned the NPP and NDC because the two parties have failed them and touching on recent reports that over 4000 hotspots have been identified by the security agencies ahead of the elections, the supporters and members of the various political parties must not resort to violence,” Mr Ayariga noted.

He indicated that no political leader is worth dying for hence the electorate should vote for the policies, programmes and social interventions that are being propagated by the parties campaigning to lead the country and warned the parties to stop encouraging their members and supporters to engage in violence since they would need everyone in implementing their policies, programmes and interventions. -Starr FM