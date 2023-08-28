Late Rodri winner for City, Arsenal held

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on yesterday after Rodri scored a late winner to secure their third win of the season.

Erling Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, opened the scoring for City just past the hour mark with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish.

Jayden Bogle made it 1-1 in the 85th minute when the hosts capital­ised on a defensive error and he fired a shot past City keeper, Ederson.

Champions City sealed the three points when Rodri powered a half-volley into the top corner in the

88th minute.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, denying Mikel Arteta’s side provi­sional top spot in the table.

The result leaves the Gunners second with seven points, behind north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. on goal difference.

Andreas Pereira put Fulham ahead in the first minute but Arsenal eventually bounced back with two goals in two frantic second-half min­utes from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

Fulham then had Calvin Bassey sent off for a second yellow card in the 83rd minute, but despite going down to 10 men they rescued a point when Joao Palhinha swept home from a corner.

“Unfortunately we didn’t win but I think it’s a good result,” Palhinha told the BBC. “It’s always tough to play against Arsenal. We came to try to win but the most important thing was the effort we showed until the end even with 10 men.”

“It was tough in the last 10 minutes. I go to the back line and we tried to give our all until the end to defend the spaces and it meant we could achieve a good result.”

–Reuters