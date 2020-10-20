Late Prof. Benneh’s murder suspect dead

A key suspect, James Nana Womba, 26, who is said to have confessed to the gruesome murder of the Law Professor, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh last month is dead.

He died on admission at the Police Hospital in Accra on Saturday.

The body has been transferred to the same hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The Accra Regional Police Command Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Adama Seidu confirmed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said Womba complained of not feeling well last Thursday and was rushed to the Police Hospital and was treated and discharged.

The Crime Officer said he was sent to the hospital again on Friday but died on admission at the hospital on Saturday.

Chief Supt Seidu said autopsy would be done to determine the cause of death.

As of the time of filing this report arrangements were underway to inform the family of his demise.

Womba, a cleaner of the late law professor and three other domestic workers were arrested in connection with his murder last month.

The three were discharged after an Accra Circuit found no case against them.

He said (Womba) confessed to have stolen some items of Prof. Benneh after his gruesome murder.

Womba was reported to have taken the Central Processing Unit (CPU) of a desktop computer at the house which he hid in a septic tank and made away with two mobile phones and GHC450.

Two other accomplices of Womba have been arrested by the police and assisting in investigations.

It would be recalled that the late professor was found in his room dead at Adjriganor with his hands and legs tied and mouth gagged last month.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI