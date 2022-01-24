Late goal ditch Hearts

Hearts of Oak’s blow-hot-and-cold run in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League (GPL) continued at the weekend when they lost 1-0 to Karela United at the CAM Park in Anyinase.

The match-day 14 clash saw the two teams battling for dominance and the maximum points throughout the crunch afternoon. However, none seemed to have a way, though opportunities were created – with the home team appearing more dangerous by every move.

But when all thought the points were going to be shared, Karela’s Hamid Dufie slipped into the Hearts backline – from a spectacular move – to poke home the ‘damage’ deep in injury time (93rd minute), leaving the traveling fans frustrated.

It is the third time the ‘Rainbow boys’ have conceded late this season. It is also the club’s third defeat in 13 games.

Only last week, the defending champions crumbled to Medeama SC with eight minutes left to go – their former player Vincent Atingah scoring from the spot.

In spite of Saturday’s loss, Hearts still maintained their seventh position on the log.

In the other game on Saturday, AshantiGold put up an imposing show to defeat Accra Lions 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The visiting ‘Miners’ took the lead through Yaw Annor – whose spectacular volley stunned the home team, five minutes from the break.

Undaunted, the Lions returned from the breathing-spell determined to pull parity with their impressive striker, 19-year-old Rauf Salifu, harassing the AshGold rearguard, all to no avail.

The two teams staged a stormy finish but the scoreline could not be altered.

BY JOHN VIGAH