Last batch of Satellites called to camp

The fourth batch of select­ed Black Satellites players commenced camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excel­lence at Prampram yesterday.

The players would be training under former Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu, as part of the selection and screening exercise to form the nucleus of the team, a statement from the FA explained yesterday

The technical team began the exercise three weeks ago and have already observed three different batch of players as selection into the national team intensifies.

The players include Raymond Awela­na, Antwi Boasiako, William Bediako, Abdul Farouk Amaful, Richmond Tetteh, Godfred Osei Sarpong, Sulemana Abdul, Kwesi Sorotu Badori, Reindorf Adom, Richmond Kotey, Kousar Adarika Salifu, Rufai Mohammed, Nathanial Manu, Mo­hammed Mamzooya, Daniel Owusu and Richard Dwumah.

Others are Mohammed Fidaus, Ra­madan Kaaraba-Eebu Abdul Moom­in, Abubakar Ramzy, Kwame Owusu Frimpong, Ibrahim Mohammed, Kojo Gyesi, Monkhallah Abdallah, Isa Mohammed, Yusif Mubarak, Salisu Abdallah Bobila, Prosper Da­zuo, Gbanklso Buah Chritooner and Vincent Klu Adjei.

The rest are Ablido Nicholas, Em­manuel Aboagye, Nyenduro Kwabe­na, Prince Afriyie, Paa Kweku Blay, Clement Odartey, Kelvin Nkrumah, Yakubu Adams, Utman Shalem, Ant­wi Dacosta, Danis Wazorzi, Stephen Atefa and Nathaniel Owusu. –GFA