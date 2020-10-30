Sports

Laryea to officiate Cape Verde-Rwanda AFCON qualifier

October 30, 2020
Ghanaian referee, Daniel Nii Laryea has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to officiate next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Cape Verde and Rwanda.

The 33-year-old, leads a quartet of Ghanaian referees appointed for the game, scheduled for the National stadium in Cidade da Praia.

He will be assisted by compatriots Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant I), Paul Kodjo Atimaka (Assistant II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth official).

Mohamed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania will be the Match Commissioner.

