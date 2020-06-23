Lantian Yi Company supports Shai Osudoku Assembly

Lantian Yi Company, producers of Soy Milk, a subsidiary of the One District One Factory (1D1F), yesterday presented assorted products to the Shai Osudoku District Assembly.

The package, which included 950 cartons of Soy-Milk was to serve as immune booster for staff of the assembly, who were at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Madam Zhang Yun Zhi, presenting the items to the assembly, said it would go a long way to complement government’s efforts in boosting the morale of frontline staff in the fight against the pandemic.

She indicated that the products as a special immune booster would enhance the health of staff, who are sacrificing themselves for the safety of their communities.

Madam Zhi urged all Ghanaians to consistently drink the product to boost their immune system.

The District Chief Executive of Shai Osudoku District, Mr Daniel Akuffo, commended the company for the donation, and urged the company to double efforts to make the 1D1F dream a reality.

He reminded the company that “the whole district is looking up to you, work within the agreed principles and also ensure that the management and staff strictly adhere to the existing protocols on the fight against the COVID-19″.

The General Manager of the company, Isaac Ohene Djan, said his outfit was strictly following the laid-down health protocol, and assured of its commitment to protecting the health and safety of all staff.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU