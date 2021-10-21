Lands C’ssion directed to provide space for Amrahia Farms project

The Lands Commission has been directed to expedite the processes to provide space for the commencement of government affordable housing scheme and other projects on the Amrahia Dairy farms.

The Amrahia Dairy Farms is sandwiched between the La-Nkwantanang Madina and Adenta Municipalities in the Greater Accra Region.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, who gave the directive, said the housing scheme was the priority of the government to provide accommodation for public officials.

He said this when he led a team from the Ministry and the Lands Commission including the acting Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, James Ebenezer Dadson to inspect the progress of work on the return of forty per cent of the 1,381 acres of land to the pre-acquisition owners.

The release of 40 per cent to the owners, according to the minister, was in lieu of compensation to them while the remaining 60 was directed toward agricultural and housing schemes.

He said the land at Amrahia was a portion of state lands that government was finding ways toput to better use in tackling the housing deficit problem in the country.

“From my understanding, we have some 1,381 acres of land here and there is a proposal for us to release part of this land to the Amrahia families.

Part of the remaining 60 per cent is going to be for agricultural purposes while the rest is freed up for the affordable housing project,” Mr Jinapor added.

He therefore asked the Commission to speed up work to ensure the closure of the proposal and enable government to commence redevelopment.

The minister further called on the chiefs and families of Amrahia and other allied villages to work together to prevent any form of land litigations or misunderstanding which would ultimately jeopardise the efforts being made by government.

“The moment there is split or front between these families and chiefs, it becomes a problem.

“Guard against any action that will bring about tensions and litigations,” Mr Jinapor stated.

On his part, the Technical Director of Lands, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Maxwell Nsarfoa assured that the various technical proposals and demarcations would be completed by the end of the year.

