Lambussie District to be fully connected to national grid-President

The Lambussie District in the Upper West Region would be fully connected to the national electricity grid, to boost economic activities in the area.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave the assurance at Lambussie on Wednesday, when he toured the area as part of a two-day working visit to the region.

The assurance was given after both the Paramount Chief, Kuoro Issaka Zengeh Kazie Tenjie II together with Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, made individual appeals to the President to work on connecting the remaining part of the district to the national grid, after revealing that only 60 per cent of the area had electricity.

The President stated that the district would be captured for the extension of electricity across the entire area.

In order to personally see such compelling challenges, the President stated that he had intentionally created some time to visit regions across the country, at least once in a year, to obtain first hand information on some of the issues that came up during his personal interaction with them.

“Indeed the visits also offer me an insight into how government policies are impacting on citizens particularly people at the grassroots,” he said.

Also responding to some other concerns, the President assured the chief and people of Lambussie that his government was very particular about technical and vocational education and pledged that, together with the ministry of education, the government would work at providing a school in the area.

He added that issues regarding the roofing of the Lambussie Senior High School in the district as well as converting the school into boarding facility to ensure that it served more purpose than it was constructed for were receiving attention.

He commended the chief for supporting the intention to construct a district hospital for the area by earmarking on a large acre of land to support the construction.

Kuoro Tenjie II appealed for the construction of some key roads in the area as well as expediting action to ensure the completion of the multi-purpose warehouse commenced under his first term in office.

