La District Presbytery crowned champions of Ga Centenary Games

THE La District of the Ga Presbyterian Church of Ghana, were crowned overall winners of the Ga Centenary Games held at El Wak Stadium last Saturday.

They defeated Frafraha District 4-3 on penalties after playing 0-0 in regulation time.

For their prize, they received a trophy and undisclosed cash of money.

The day’s event was celebrated to mark the 100th-year anniversary of the Presby Church Ghana and also promote socialisation among members.

The fun games attracted 28 Districts in the Greater Accra Region, competing in disciplines including; volleyball, draughts, ludo, sack race, oware, cards playing, tug-of-peace and lime and spoon.

Madina District won the volleyball contest and added to their trophies oware and lime and spoon.

In the sack race and ludo category, Ashaiman District emerged winners while Teshie grabbed first in the draughts category.

La Men prevailed in the tug-of-peace competition to emerge winners as Frafraha District shrugged off a stiff run from Teshie to carry the day in the same event.

The Tema 2 District displayed a remarkable performance to urge out Tema North in the cards playing.

Presenting the overall trophy to the La District, the Chairman of the Ga Presbytery, Rev. Dr Abraham Nana OpareKwakye, reminded all about oneness of the church and “the need to forge ahead in all directions as I call on you all to allow the spirit to guide your ways.”

The Chairman of the Centenary Planning Committee, Rev. Colonel David AddoteyeAsare and the Clerk of the Ga Presbytery, Rev. Isaac Quist were presence to grace the occasion.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY