Kyeremeh family, NGO donate GH¢800,000 items to hospitals

The Family of the late Joshua Kyeremeh, a former national security coordinator and Women’s Health to Wealth – an NGO, jointly donated items worth more than GH¢800,000 to health facilities and institutions in the Bono Region.

The donation was made to commemorate the 64th birthday of the late security chief, a native of Asuotiano in the Bono Region.

Amongst the items donated were hospital equipment, medicine, 248 boxes of street bulbs containing 496 pieces of bulbs and 5,000 electrical bulbs.

The recipient institutions included the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, the Asuotiano CHP Compound, the Dormaa East District Assembly and the Sunyani Senior High School.

Nana Abena Akuamoa Boateng, president of Women’s Health to Wealth, who presented the items, said she was motivated by the kind-heartedness of the late Kyeremeh, adding that Kyeremeh was always helpful to people and that attitude should not die with him.

She encouraged that whoever could help must always do something to brighten society by helping others in need.

The District Chief Executive for Dormaa East, Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, who received the streets bulbs on behalf of the Assembly, expressed appreciation to the family of the late Kyeremeh for the gesture and thanked the NGO for the medical supplies.

Speakers at the event, attended by traditional rulers, health professionals, teachers, students and a cross-section of the public, eulogised the late Kyeremeh, whom they said continued to inspire the community even in death.

The late Joshua Kyeremeh was a long-serving security intelligence chief. He was the national security coordinator from 2017 to 2021. He served as the director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now renamed National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), from 2005 to 2009. He carved a niche for himself as a patriot and a gentleman.

He trained with foreign intelligence and law enforcement organisations such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency, Scotland Yard, MI5, and MI6.

By Times Reporter