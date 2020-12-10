Sports

Kwadwo Asamoah on Udinese radar

December 10, 2020
Serie A side Udinese has shown interest in signing Ghana International Kwadwo Asamoah in the January transfer window.

The 32-year old is currently a free agent after parting ways with Inter Milan in the summer.

Asamoah was close to joining another Serie A side Sampdoria on transfer deadline day but the move failed to materialize.

According to reports Sampdoria are also keen on signing the Black Stars midfielder to beef up their squad in January.

Udinese will also want to bring back their former player who they signed in 2008 from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals.

