Kumasi gets new circuit court building

The Judicial Service of Ghana has inau­gurated a new cir­cuit court building in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region as part of efforts to enhance citizen’s easy access to justice.

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, said the construction of the facility was also in line with the judiciary’s strategic vision to address the deplorable state of courts’ infrastructure.

He said a needs assessment con­ducted in 2019 on court facilities in the country revealed that quite a sizeable number of the judiciary’s infrastructures left much to be desired.

He said the courts should be decent and comfortable to provide a working environment conducive to productivity and reflect the au­thority and dignity not only of the judiciary but also the state.

The Chief Justice noted that for democracy to thrive in Ghana there was the need for a well-re­sourced judiciary.

He, therefore, thanked the gov­ernment for efforts to turn around the infrastructure of the Judicial Service in the country.

Justice Yeboah indicated that the investment by the government in judicial infrastructure was huge and unprecedented “and it will remain in the annals of the Ghana judiciary”.

He appealed to the staff to ensure the fast tracking of cases stressing “justice delayed is jus­tice denied” and, also thanked Nananom for the provision of the land for the building.

Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Sam­uel Pyne, stressed the need for the court to be put into good use by allowing justice to take its course.

“…this should not make us overburden the judges with avoid­able cases that could otherwise be settled through the Alternative Dispute Resolution channels”.

The Chief Executive assured that as an Assembly, it would put in place the necessary measures to ensure the facility was well-utilised and maintained to guarantee quali­ty justice delivery.

He applauded government’s responsiveness to the judiciary’s vision of ensuring equal access to quality justice in the country.

“…decentralising access to justice is an essential human right and a primary means of upholding all constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms, the resolution of disputes and ensuring accountabili­ty of people’s actions and inac­tions. It is this that we applaud the government’s responsiveness to the judiciary’s vision of ensuring equal access to quality justice,” he emphasised.

Nana Owusu Barima III, chief of Atasemanso, praised the gov­ernment for bringing justice to the doorsteps of the people and pledged to do all possible to pro­tect and ensure good maintenance of the facility.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI