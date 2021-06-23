Kpone-Katamanso Municipal engages residents

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has educated and sensitised residents on the functions of various departments and units of the assembly.

It said they must consider contacting the departments and units to resolve communal problems and challenges to bring about peace, unity and harmony among residents.

The assembly appealed to residents to deal with their respective Assembly Members in resolving issues than resort to court which was expensive and could lead to apathy and disaffection.

It cautioned that such situations could stall growth and development of the municipality.

Joseph Kwesi Gbeze, Presiding Member of Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, said there was the need for residents to be abreast with the various departments and units to ensure peace, unity and harmony for accelerated development.

He mentioned the Public Relations and Complains Unit of the assembly to solve some communal problems and challenges rather than resorting to legal processes which was expensive and could affect the growth and development of the municipality.





“Residents have every right to report all forms of irresponsible conduct by public office holders in line of duty or within their communities to the Public Relations and Complains Committee for adjudication to sustain the peace, unity and harmony prevailing in the municipality than resort to court.





“The decisions of the committee are equivalent to a ruling from the High Court and aggrieved parties will abide by the decision because the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936) empowers the committee to execute certain functions within its area of authority to avoid apathy and disaffection amongst residents,” Mr Gbeze advised.





He called on residents to be law-abiding, disciplined, pay their taxes, rates, levies, not create nuisance which could affect other residents and discourage investment to create jobs and wealth for the youth.

Mr Gbeze intimated that the assembly was ready to help accelerate growth and development within various communities to achieve development agenda of upliftment of the municipality and livelihoods of residents and admonished them to form residential associations to facilitate prompt detection of insecurity. -GNA