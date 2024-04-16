Kplejoo Ghana Navy shooting: Ga Dangme Council calls for probe into incident

The Ga Dangme Council has con­demned the use of live ammuni­tion by personnel of the Ghana Navy on some Tema youth, during a procession in connec­tion with the Kplejoo festival, resulting in the death of two people, last Friday evening.

The council in a statement called for a thorough investiga­tion into the incident, and those responsible for the deaths of the two youth be held accountable and brought to justice.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, a vehicle be­longing to the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy, was vandalised by a crowd par­ticipating in the festival, at Tema Newtown, at about 7:53 pm.

Personnel of the Ghana Navy allegedly fired gunshots to disperse the crowd, and in course of the confrontation, arrested three suspects.

However, the mob, suspected to be part of the celebration, lat­er attacked the Tema Naval Base with stones and other weapons in an attempt to have those their colleagues released.

In the process, a vehicle be­longing to the Navy was allegedly destroyed and two persons killed through gunshots.

But, a statement signed by the President of the council, Ayikoi Otoo, described the action of the military as a gross violation of human rights and an abuse of power, an urged for probe into the shooting.

It said “the military’s role is to complement the police to protect and defend citizens, not to harm or kill them. The indis­criminate use of live ammuni­tion in a crowded public space demonstrates a lack of restraint and disregard for the safety and well-being of the people,” the statement read in parts.

Citing an incident in 2023, where two fishermen lost their lives during customary Homowo fishing, the council bemoaned the use of excessive force by the military.

The statement noted that the action of the Navy reflected a systemic issue of impunity and lack of accountability within the security forces.

It noted that “the culture of impunity enables such abuses of power to go unchecked and perpetuates a cycle of violence and injustice.”

The Ga Dangme Council has received the shocking news that the Ghana Navy allegedly used live ammunition to control crow­dresulting in the tragic deaths of two youth during this year’s Kplejoo festival.

The long-standing tradition of the Ga Dangme Community in Tema, often attract many young people, who pour onto the streets to celebrate.

This year’s incident ignited outrage and concern among the public, particularly the people of the Tema Traditional Area.

The Ga Dangme Council said the use of excessive force by the military reflected a systemic issue of impunity and lack of account­ability within the security forces.

The statement said the culture of impunity enables such abuses of power to go unchecked and perpetuates a cycle of violence and injustice.

It would be recalled that last year, two fishermen lost their lives during a customary Ho­mowo festival fishing that was duly sanctioned by the Tema Traditional Council.

The Ghana Navy patrol speedboat allegedly crashed into the canoe without warning, resulting in fatalities.

On that occasion, the Tema Traditional Council expressed disappointment and called for better conduct from the Navy, emphasising the need for thor­ough investigation and account­ability, but alas the impunity has repeated itself.

The Ga Dangme Council said it considers it essential to speak against such flagrant violations of human rights, and demand ac­countability from the authorities responsible for these actions.

The council said the tragic deaths of the two youth high­lighted the urgent need for re­forms in the military and security forces.

The statement called for proper training, oversight, and accountability mechanisms on the part of the Ghana Navy, to prevent such incidents.

The council said the Navy must be held to a higher standard of conduct and must be account­able for its actions.