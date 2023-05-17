Kotoku Royals one of my best teams this season – Didi Dramani

The Black Stars Assistant Coach, Didi Dramani, has described relegated side, Kotoku Royals as one of the best teams in the ongoing league this season despite the team’s demotion to Division One League (DOL) in their maiden season.

The Oda Kotoku Royals team

The Odateam failed to escape the drop in as many weeks following a run of poor results under Head Coach John Eduafo.

Despite their elimination, the former Kotoko gaffer, had only good things to say about the Oda-based side, Kotoku Royals, in an interview with Accra based Citi Sports.

“Kotoku Royals, for me is one of the best teams in the betpawa Premier League this season. Even though, they are bottom of the league, they play one of the best footballs I have watched this season.

“I have watched alot of their games this season,” he said.

The newly promoted side lost 2-0 to Accra Great Olympics at the Sogakope Park, confirming their relegation from the Ghanaian top-flight.

Two goals in either half of the game earned the Dade Boys, a hard fought victory in a game that was expected to be a battle for survival.

The Akyem Oda-based side suffered from their inability to complete their home venue; forcing the club to adopt the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Theartre of Dreams in Dawu, juggling between the two grounds in that period.

They were unbeaten in Dawu – holding out a remarkable 1-1 draw with current league leaders Aduana FC.

Kotoku Royals currently lie rock-bottom with 23 points from 30 games with four games to spare.

If the side manage to even bag the remaining points, it will not be enough to overtake King Faisal on 36 points, from same number of games.

Akyem Kotoku Royals are now officially relegated with as many as 10 teams fighting to avoid the drop.

The Premier League returns this weekend across all venues after it took a short break for the MTN FA Cup semi-final matches.

Didi Dramani hailed the ongoing title race between Aduana FC, Medeama SC and Bechem United, adding that, the team with consistent performance in the final games will clinch the Premier League title.

“The best team with the right consistency and management of the squad will win the league.You need to manage the squad at this point.

“As a coach, you need to know when to reduce the load and when to give some opportunity to players to take some rest, and then you can have them to finish the league well.

Aduana FC lead the pack with 52 points. They take on Accra Lions next at the Accra Sports Stadium in the match week 31 fixture of the betpawa Premier League. -Citifmonline