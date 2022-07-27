Kotoko to embark on Turkey tour for pre-season 

Ghana Premier League (GPL) powerhouse, Asante Kotoko, will embark on a pre-season tour of Turkey, the Asanteman club have announced.

The tour will last for a period of 15 days – specifically from August 15-30 of which the Porcupine Warriors will engage in vigorous training sessions and few friendlies to prepare for the new season.

With the new GPL set to kick-start in September, Kotoko are also poised to put up a satisfactory display ahead of their CAF Champions League assignment which starts in September, this year.

Having won the 2021-2022 title, the Porcupine Warriors will be aiming to continue from where they left off last season, after a magnificent run.

However, Times Sports gathered that the team would be under the tutelage of Youth Coach Abdulai Gazale, following the shocking exit of Head Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, a few days ago.

According to the 2021-2022 GPL champions, special packages have been made available for fans who want to join the team on the tour.

It will be the second successive pre-season tour for the Porcupine Warriors, having already embarked on one last year prior to the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League campaign.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY