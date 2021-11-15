Kotoko retain perfect start

Asante Kotoko maintained their winning spree in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after securing a lone goal victory over Gold Stars at the Dun’s Park in Bibiani.

Kotoko now have nine points from three matches and remain unbeaten in the GPL.

However, they had to wait till the 55th minute to pick the opener and eventual match-winner when Isaac Oppong curled in intelligently, beating Gold Stars goalkeeper to it.

Earlier in the Friday game, Gold Stars and Kotoko struggled to create clear-cut chances, but the former had an opportunity to open the scoring but Kingsford Boafo’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

Gold Stars were more dominant in the game and created several scoring chances but were unable to convert them.

Michael Osei Head Coach of Gold Stars was unhappy with the inability of the team to convert their chances.

He said they would focus more on that area of the game when they return to training.

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Head Coach of Kotoko, said his team could have done better but for the pitch.

He bemoaned the nature of the pitch, saying it affected their game. – GNA