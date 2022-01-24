Kotoko overpower Medeama

A determined Asante Kotoko side pipped visiting Tarkwa-based Medeama SC 1-0 in their week 24 tie of the Ghana Premier League played at Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

By the victory, Kotoko have tightened their grip on the league table with 33 points.

The visitors, led by a former Kotoko forward, Ahmed Toure, were a delight to watch as they exhibited good football but succumbed to the pressure from the Reds, especially in the second half when Cameroonian import, George Mfegue, scored the only goal of the day.

A blunder by Medeama’s Samuel Samuel Frimpong outside the box saw George Mfegue latching onto the ball, raced deep into the vital area and let go a thunderbolt into the net, completely beating keeper Boris Mandjui, in the 76th minute.

Nine minutes on, Referee Selorm Yao Bless, awarded a penalty to Kotoko, but surprisingly, George Mfegue could not connect from the spot.

His drive was coolly saved by keeper Boris Mandjui, who displayed lot of goalkeeping wizardry that denied Kotoko’s Frank Etouga, Richard Lamptey and Imoro Ibrahim in the early stages of the scoreless first half.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI