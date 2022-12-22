Kotoko overcome Berekum Chelsea scare

Kumasi Asante Kotoko yesterday bounced back from a goal down to overcome Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday in a match day nine betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture to keep within touching distant of leaders, Aduana Stars.

The win also ensured that Kotoko unseated arch-rivals Hearts of Oak to occupy the second position, dropping Hearts to third spot on 17 points; one superior to Hearts 16.

But Aduana Stars maintained a two point lead over the porcupine Warriors with 19 points.

Chelsea forward, Emmanuel Sarpong in a bid to repeat last season’s surprise 1-0 at the same venue against the league champions drew first blood in the 28th minute.

Ivorian forward, Serge Zeze who replaced Andrews Appau in the 35th minute, pulled parity for the home side to end the half 1-1.

Ugandan marksman Stephen Mukwala’s header in the 67th minute turned out to be the winner for Kotoko as the rest of the game turned into a rollercoaster of wasted opportunities from both sides.

With four minutes to full time, Mukwala thought he had extended Kotoko’s lead when he hit the back of the net but the goal was chopped off for offside.

Kotoko will next play leaders Aduana in Dormaa in a top-of-the-table clash while Chelsea face fourth-placed Bibiani Gold Stars on home turf at Berekum.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO