Kotoko need time to gel – Konadu

Asante Kotoko’s Head Coach, Maxwell Konadu, has urged fans of the club to be patient after public outrage followed the team’s disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Techiman Eleven Wonders in the opening day of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors brought in 11 new players ahead of the new campaign, and it was one of the new signings, Kwame Poku, who gave Kotoko the lead in the second half before they were pegged back by Wonders in the game played behind closed doors at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The fans were far from impressed with the result; with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

But Konadu, who took charge of the team in December 2019, has asked for calm among the fan base, and says the team will need time to gel after bringing in so many new faces.

“In the first game of the season, gelling together is not easy. We need time,” Konadu said at the post-game press conference.

“Unfortunately, at Kotoko, I know we don’t have time. So I hope in the coming games, we will play much better than we did in this one.

“I urge the supporters to keep calm. We will play much better than we saw today.

“We also have a couple of injuries in camp that’s why we couldn’t bring onboard everybody, so we are managing the situation,” he concluded.

Midfielder Salifu Mudasiru is currently out injured while right back Christopher Nettey is away in Sudan with the Ghana national team for AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Kotoko travel to Berekum to face Chelsea in match day two. –Citinewsroom

Acquah, Totimeh win Babolat Doubles tourney

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE

The eighth edition of the Babolat Tema Doubles Tennis Open ended at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) tennis court on Sunday with Johnson Acquah and Ronald Totimeh defeating Jeff Bagerbaseh and Frederick Mbano 6-3,6-7(4) to win the men’s professional event.

They received a trophy, pair of Babolat tennis rackets and other attractive giveaways from sponsors for their efforts.

The week-long event brought together over 200 players both male and female to battle for glory. All winners and semi finalists received prizes after the competition.

Desmond Ayaaba teamed up with Emmanuel Antwi to beat Bright Nortey and Eric Armah 6-4, 6-4 in the U-18 boys event while in the Ladies Doubles, Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe and Naa Mckorley were 6-0,6-1 winners over Augustina Yamak and Faustina Tagoe.

In the Mixed Doubles, Reto Wicki and Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe defeated David Naawu and Faustiba Tagoe 6-4,7-6 (4) while the wheelchair event saw Bernard Yawson and Isaac Tagoe won 6-2,7-5 against Abdul Razak Nuhu and Abdullah Sofo.

In the above 50 category, David Kisseh and Jesse Ato Debordes defeated Ike Nartey and Paa Kofi Grant 6-2,6-4 while the social event saw Frank Agyemang and Jacob Zweness defeating Yaw Akotuah and Alfred Okang 7-5,6-2.