Kotoko humble Dwarfs

Defender Christopher Nettey scored the only goal when Asante Kotoko silenced Ebusua Dwarfs with a 1-0 win yesterday in an outstanding match day seven encounter of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

In a game that produced very few chances, Kotoko’s Fabio Gama’s 35th minute miss was the clearest chance of note in the first half.

Nettey’s only goal was scored in the 70th minute when he benefitted from a two-man move with Patrick Asmah whose delicate pass was headed in to silence Ernest Thompson Quartey who played down the Kotoko threat ahead of the match.

In the end, he had no answer to an improved performance from a resurgent Kotoko side that dominated proceedings for greater parts of the exchanges.

Kotoko were unfortunate to have had a penalty appeal waved off in an incident that saw Gama been fouled in the goal area at the latter stages of the first half.

The Porcupine Warriors thus move to third spot on the table and is separated by just a point from the leaders, Karela United.

