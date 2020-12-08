Kotoko host Al Hilal Dec 22/23

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will honour their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League Second Preliminary Round stage on the mid-week of December 22-23 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko progressed to this stage of the competition after holding Mauritanian side Nouadhibou in a goalless first leg in Mauritania.

The second leg match scheduled for Accra was disrupted by recorded cases of Coronavirus, resulting in the postponement of the clash as two players from Nouadhibou tested, reducing the 15-member team to 13.

But upon orders from CAF, the match was rescheduled for Sunday but the Mauritanians failed to raise a team, forcing CAF to hand the Ghanaian champions the nod.

On any of the above mentioned dates, Kotoko will host Sudanese challengers, Al Hilal in a tricky tie that will revive the ageing rivalry between the two clubs.

The last time the two sides clashed at the league stage of the Confederations Cup competition, Kotoko succumbed to a late goal by the Sudanese in the first leg and held the Asanteman side to a goalless encounter in Kumasi in the second leg.

The two-legged upcoming clash will offer Kotoko the platform to seek revenge.

In the other matches, Stade Malien of Mali will host Wydad Casablanca of Morocco; Senegalese side Teungueth FC will engage Raja Casablanca of Morocco; RC Abidjan of Cote d’Ivoire will host Horoya AC of Guinea; AS Sonidep of Niger will engage Al Ahly of Egypt; El Merriekh of Sudan versus Enyimba of Nigeria while the winners of Buffles of Benin and MC Alger of Algeria will play the winner of CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

The rest of the matches are Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya versus Esperance of Tunisia; Gazelle of Chad will host Zamalek Egypt; Gabonese outfit AS Bouenguidi will play TP Mazembe from DR Congo; Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana will host Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa; Young Buffaloes of Eswatini will host AS Vita Club of DR Congo; Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa versus Primeiro de Agosto of Angola; Nkana of Zambia will host Petro Atletico of Angola; FC Platinum of Zimbabwe versus Simba SC of Tanzania while CR Belouizdad of Algeria play host to Gor Mahia of Kenya.

Winners at this stage of the competition will qualify to the league stage of the competition with aggregate losers playing in the Confederation Cup play-offs.