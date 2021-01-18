Kotoko hold WAFA at S’kope

Asante Kotoko were hoping to make it two straight wins as they made their trip to Sogakope to face WAFA on Match Day 9, but it was not to be.

Interim coach Johnson Smith and his charges only managed a point at the end of the day, following a 1-1 stalemate with Kwame Opoku grabbing the redeemer after Daniel Lomotey had fired the host into the lead in the 29th minute.

The Porcupine Warriors had a lot of defending to do in the first five minutes with the WAFA boys creating decent scoring chances.

The search for the opener fell to WAFA but goalkeeper Razak Abalora produced a great save to deny the home side in the 11th minute.

Top-scorer Lomotey gave WAFA the lead after he latched onto a scrappy ball in the penalty box to take his tally to eight of the campaign.

Minutes later, Kwame Opoku nearly grabbed the equaliser for Kotoko but his effort was blocked which resulted in a wasted corner.

Kotoko grew in confidence but Emmanuel Sarkodie failed to find parity, missing the post by inches with a blend effort.

The last five minutes of the game produced no goal despite chances squandered by both sides.

Few minutes after recess, WAFA’s Augustine Boakye unleashed a drive outside the box, but was tipped off to deny the home team the second goal.

The swift interplay found Brazilian import Fabio Gama but his effort was well saved by goalkeeper Boliver Owusu who pulled another superb save minutes on to deny Emmanuel Sarkodie from hitting the target.

Finally, the much-awaited equaliser came on the 68th minute when Opoku fed on a pass from the penalty box, shielded his opponent before slotting the ball into the left corner.

It was a goal of class.

WAFA brought on Andrews Ntim and Daniel Owusu for Lawrence Agyekum and Christian Agbevor to add more force to the attack.

WAFA’s relentless pressure to restore the lead was thwarted with goalkeeper Abalora pulling off some great saves for Kotoko.

The former WAFA goal-tender produced three incredible saves in the dying embers of the game to seal a well-deserved point for the Porcupine Warriors at the Red Bull Arena.