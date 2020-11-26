Kotoko goalie Annan set to be out for weeks

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will miss the services of long-serving goalkeeper Felix Annan through injury after he made way for Kwame Baah in their 1-1 draw at Berekum with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Annan, will be sidelined for the next four to five weeks with a knee injury.

This was revealed after he underwent a scan on Tuesday.

Annan will, therefore, miss the preliminary CAF Champions League game on Friday against Mauritania side Nouadhibou FC and other league games in the Ghana Premier League.

The flamboyant shot-stopper who has produced scintillating performances in all the two matches he has kept post for the Ghanaian giants in the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Maxwell Konadu would rely on Kwame Baah and youngster Danlad Ibrahim whereas new signing Razark Abalora has also been ruled out due to COVID-19.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY