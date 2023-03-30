Kotoko face Legon Cities today …RTU host Oly in Tamale

Barely three days after firing their Head Coach, Seydou Zerbo, will Kumasi Asante Ko­toko move straight into action today with a tricky tie away at the El-Wak Stadium where they play as guests of Legon Cities in match day 24 game.

Kotoko lost their last game 2-0 at home to visiting Medeama SC and that defeat, their sixth of the season, signaled the end of a seven-month romance between the Burkinabe coach and the club.

In his stead, Coach Abdul Gaza­le will lead the club’s title charge with his first assignment been a cagey clash against the 15th placed Legon Cities.

Kotoko drew 1-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first round, and with their title defence almost slipping through their fingers, the stand-in coach needs to get the magic wand to turn around their fortunes.

The visitors will be without their top marksman, Ugandan interna­tional Steven Mukwala Dese, who has been away on international duty with his country and goal­keeper Danlad Ibrahim, also on na­tional duty for the Black Meteors.

Legon Cities have had a roll­er-coaster ride in the league so far, losing eight matches, drawing nine and won six.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has ex­pressed belief in his charges’ ability to deliver against the low-in-spirit Kotoko side as they aim to climb the league log.

Having lost their talisman Jonah Attuquaye to the exodus bandwag­on, they have struggled in-front of goal in recent games but would have to improve if they desire a point from the game.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, 13th placed Real Tamale United will welcome Accra Great Olympics who are on their heels in 14th placed with a point separating them.

Great Olympics Head Coach Bismark Koi-Mensah will be chas­ing his second win in five games and although this game looks a tough one on paper, he believes his side would be up to the task.

For the host, their 2-2 away at Dormaa over the weekend is one that would inspire them, going into this game.

But having shown average character on the road, RTU have tried to make their home ground a difficult one for visiting teams and there would be no exception today against a struggling Olympics side.

Despite having problems of their own, Olympics have the men to earn a point although RTU at home are clear favourites.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY