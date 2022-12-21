Kotoko face Chelsea today

Champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today as the battle to retain the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title continues.

The Champions are in desperate need of the points following their 2-1 loss to Real Tamale United on Matchday eight at the Aliu Maha­ma stadium.

Matches between them have al­ways been closely fought with their last encounter going in favour of Berekum Chelsea in a 1-0 win.

Kelvin Obeng scored the only goal of the match on the 80th minute mark as the Blues coasted to a slim win in Kumasi.

Asante Kotoko are third on the league log with 14 points and have failed to win a game in their last two matches; drawing 1-1 against Legon Cities and a 2-1 loss to Real Tamale United.

In addition to that, the Reds have managed two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five Premier League matches.

Former Champions, Berekum Chelsea are in ninth place on the log with 12 points and have won just once in their last five games, losing two and drawing two.

Coach Seydou Zerbo will be looking forward to win the game after failing to record a victory in his last two matches with players like Justice Blay, in form Nich­olas Mensah, Steven Mukwala and George Mfegue available for selection.

Berekum Chelsea’s Christopher Ennin would heavily rely on the competitions top scorer Mezack Afriyie (six goals), Awuah Drama­ni, Lord Amoah and shot stopper Obeng Sekyere Gregory.

Meanwhile strugglers, Kotoku Royals who fired their Coach Seth Ablade on Monday, will face off with Legon Cities at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The newly promoted side have failed to win a game in their last seven matches and are currently 18th on the league log with only four points after eight matches.

Bechem United will battle Tama­le City at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The visitors come into the contest fresh from their 2-1 win against Aduana FC and will be fighting for another point in the League.

Wahid Mohammed’s side are 17th on six points having drawn three, lost one and won one in their last five games.

Their top scorer Isaac Mensah who has scored two goals will be available for selection with Isaah Nyaabila, Godknows Dzakpasu, Yayaha Mohammed and Emmanu­el Kotei also available.

Elsewhere, Karela United will host Medeama SC in the Western derby at the CAM Park.

Karela United have lost once at home since last season – a 1-0 loss to King Faisal on Matchday seven.

Medeama SC are unbeaten in their last two games, drawing one against Gold Stars and winning 1-0 against Kotoku Royals.

Dreams FC have a tough test against inform King Faisal FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu.

Dreams FC are winless in their last five games, losing three and drawing two while King Faisal have won three consecutive games and are buzzing with confidence going into the fixture. —GFA